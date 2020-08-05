YORK – A St. Paul man has been convicted of stalking after sending threatening text messages to his former employer from Henderson.
Troy E. Pfeil, 42, of St. Paul, had been working at the Henderson-based business. According to court documents filed by an investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol, after missing several days of work and being suspected of stealing from other employees, Pfeil’s employment was terminated.
About one month later, his former boss received a text message from Pfeil that said, “I can’t wait to see your b***h a** and trust me, I’ll make sure we do. You should start working on how to eat through a straw.”
Two months later, the former employer received another message from Pfeil saying, “Don’t think I have forgotten about you, you little b***h.”
And two months after that, the former employer received a message from Pfeil that said, “Don’t worry bud, I still haven’t forgotten about you. It’s still coming.”
The investigator said that the former employer and his wife were in Lincoln when he received that third test message and they were concerned for the safety of their children who were home alone in Henderson at the time. They said they were afraid he would injure him or his family.
After a subpoena was served regarding the text message history on the phone Pfeil had been using, the text message history showed those messages were sent from Pfeil’s phone to the former employer’s.
Initially, Pfeil was charged with making terroristic threats, but that was amended to stalking and Pfeil pleaded no contest to the amended charge. He was sentenced in York County Court and ordered to pay a $500 fine.
