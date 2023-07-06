Danny L. Coy, 65, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree sexual assault and abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult on Wednesday morning, according to the York Police Department.
Officers were called to a York apartment complex at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday. An investigation determined that Coy was in the housing complex "regarding another matter" and initiated contact with the alleged victim in her apartment, police said. The department said the investigation indicated Coy sexually assaulted the victim before leaving the apartment and housing complex. Coy was located at a nearby business and arrested a little after noon on Wednesday.
The York Housing Authority aided in the investigation.
Coy was lodged at York County Corrections and has a bond of $50,000, police said.