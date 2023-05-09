Major road work is planned — or already underway — in York.

Concrete panel replacement will begin in earnest in the middle of May, while crews have already been working to pre-cut sections on Platte Avenue, according to information provided by the city and City Administrator Sue Crawford.

"Ripping out the concrete and putting new concrete in," Crawford told the News-Times.

The street reconstruction is part of three projects the city is paying for with a $3.2 million bond, which is also covering the almost-completed asphalt overlay on Lincoln and Grant Avenues and the in-progress repairs to ADA ramps throughout the city. Public Works Director James Paul said some ramps will be repaired after street work is completed.

The first work is planned from South Lincoln Avenue to South Platte Avenue and on South Platte from Elm Street to West Third Avenue. Those areas will close on May 15. There will be work on another eight areas, with closure starts spaced out through the end of October. Read the full list below.

"It's a lot of (work) in one summer," Crawford said. "Our goal was to get multiple summers' worth of road work done in one summer."

The city said it took advantage of favorable interest rates in 2021-22 to set up the series of projects.

“Bundling the projects allowed us to get high quality competitive bids for the project and it allows the city to upgrade a set of major streets all in one year,” York Mayor Barry Redfern said in a release.

The city noted construction creates disruption — "Bundling the projects means that the disruption also gets bundled this year. On the one hand, that means that many residents and businesses will be impacted this year. On the other hand, it also means that major disruptions for everyone driving around the city get pushed into a few months instead of multiple years."

Each street closure is expected to last about three weeks, with the roadway completely closed to traffic. According to the city, residents will need to park outside of the construction areas and walk to their homes. Mailboxes will be temporarily removed from the public right of way during construction. Cluster-type mailboxes will be made available in the areas of construction and then mailboxes will be relocated to original locations after construction is completed in each area.

Paul said to accommodate the project (and potential work in the future) the city has worked with utilities, including the Nebraska Public Power District, Black Hills Energy and cable companies, to relocate some utility poles, gas mains and service lines.

The city said staff have been going door-to-door to inform residents and businesses of the road work. Scheduled work hours and dates of construction are subject to change and working hours may be outside of normal hours of the day, due to weather conditions. Changes and updates will be posted on the front page cityofyork.net and on the city’s Facebook page, facebook.com/CityofYorkNE. Residents can also sign up for text updates or app notification updates on the city website.

Planned reconstruction work (area, start of closure):

South Lincoln Avenue to South Platte Avenue, May 15

South Platte Avenue from Elm Street to West Third Avenue, May 15

East 14th Street from Nebraska Avenue to Blackburn Avenue, June 5

North Nebraska Avenue from 19th Street to A Street, June 26

North Blackburn Avenue from Duke Drive to 14th Street, July 17

North Blackburn Avenue from Third Street to 9th Street, Aug. 7

East Sixth Street from North Nebraska Avenue to North Burlington Avenue, Aug. 28

East Sixth Street from North Burlington Avenue to East Avenue, Sept. 18

South Platte Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street, Oct. 9

50th Street, Oct. 30