Luck of the Draw on hold, but helping YPS goes on

YORK – York Public Schools Foundation’s Luck of the Draw fundraiser has been cancelled for a second year, due to COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Originally slated for April, the popular fundraiser typically brings in between $7,000 and $10,000 depending on the number of prizes awarded, YPS Foundation Treasurer Jean Vincent said. “All of that income was lost, but our Friends of the Foundation campaigns both years have helped us to be able to continue our work in support of YPS and maintain the Phil-Anthropy account for the needs of students in the District,” she said.

“Project Phil-Anthropy” – established in honor of retired teacher-counselor, coach and YPS board of education member Phil Towle – supports students in need. Towle was known for helping such students; since its establishment Project Phil-Anthropy has carried on Towle’s generosity by offering support for necessities these students might not otherwise be able to afford.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to Friends of the Foundation and the Luck of the Draw Fundraiser, YPS Foundation has raised funds with pre-football game meal deals along with Henderson State Bank and run concession stands for games.