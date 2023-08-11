We have many dogs in our care that are in need of a committed family to adopt them. First, I would like you to meet Arya. She is an almost 2-year-old spayed female black lab retriever/ German shepherd cross. This girl is becoming very stressed at the shelter and has started spinning circles because she desperately wants out of here. She has been at the shelter for 159+ days and the ideal home for her would be one with a fenced in yard. Arya does well with other dogs and cats, enjoys car rides, and loves to cuddle. If you are looking for a fun active dog this is the girl for you!

Vulpix and Eevee are almost 2 years old and are sisters and they definitely show it. They have a bond but then again can also disagree with each other occasionally. They are American bulldog/ English bulldog and have been at the shelter for 137+ days. These two can be adopted either together or separately. They are strong and need a firm handler to continue training. They love to play with their toys and are great with all the volunteers. An active family would be ideal for them. These two girls are ready to find their forever… Is that you?

Banjo is a 5-year-old neutered blue heeler. He was adopted from here in 2019 and unfortunately due to some home life changes was brought back to the shelter. His kennel has become his safe space and so you must meet this dog outside of his kennel to get to know the true Banjo. This handsome guy is a great dog and will be so devoted to his future owner. A home without children is recommended. He always keeps a clean kennel and does well with other dogs. Are you looking for a best friend who will protect you? Then look no further.

I could tell you all the amazing qualities about the dogs in our care but we welcome you to stop down and meet them for yourself. If you ever have thought about adopting, the time is now. There are so many pets in shelters that need homes and they need a family that will give them their happily ever after. We are open Thursday through Saturday noon to 3 p.m. In addition, we are in need of volunteers to help care for our four legged friends. The cat side has two shifts available in the morning and evening. The dog side has three shifts available morning, noon, and evening. Volunteering with friends is a great way to get involved and who knows you may end up taking a companion home after you fall in love.