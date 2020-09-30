Long-time York General Board Member Ann Kirkpatrick retiring

YORK -- York General Health Care Services announced that Ann Kirkpatrick, Board Secretary has retired from its Board of Directors, effective September 30, 2020.
Kirkpatrick joined the York General Board of Directors in February of 1981, and she has served the organization for 39 ½ years in that capacity. During her tenure, York General has gone through a great deal of change, including multiple building projects, technological changes, and legislative changes.
“York General has been very fortunate to have Ann serve on our board for the last 39+ years,” stated Jim Ulrich, York General’s CEO. “She has been a highly effective director, and we will miss her leadership and counsel. Ann has served as the Board Secretary since March of 1982; and her knowledge of the history of our organization is unmatched. She worked as a RN for 48 years; with 46 years being at York General Hospital. During her service to York General, she worked in several areas, including Administration as the Director of Nursing.”
In addition to that, Kirkpatrick has served as the Scholarship Committee Chairman since its inception, and also on the Executive Committee, the Personnel Committee, the Joint Conference Committee, and the Communications Committee. Additional roles include serving as Secretary on several elder housing committees, including the Hearthstone Elderly Housing Corporation, the Hearthstone Congregate Housing Corporation, and on the Meadow View Retirement Homes Committee.
According to Chuck Harris, President of the York General Board, “During our recent history it has been rare to have someone serve the many years that Ann has. Her longevity, along with Kelly Holthus and the late Don Witte, has kept our board very stable. I am grateful to her for her years of dedication to York General . . . . and dedication to the community of York and the surrounding area. I have benefited greatly from Ann’s guidance and advice. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to congratulate Ann for her distinguished career. Ann has been a model of health care leadership and integrity; we wish her well in her retirement.”
Ulrich agreed, adding “I want to thank Ann for her unwavering commitment to York General over the past four decades. As a result of her focus and knowledge of health care, York General has become a stronger institution. Her leadership has been invaluable to our organization.”
York General is a community, not-for-profit, multi-facility organization. For over 100 years York General has provided quality patient/resident care, a broad range of services and a strong commitment to York and the surrounding communities through the dedicated efforts of caregivers and support staff. Our vision: To be our region’s trusted choice for the improvement of health and delivery of quality care throughout life.
