Long-time York General Board Member Ann Kirkpatrick retiring

According to Chuck Harris, President of the York General Board, “During our recent history it has been rare to have someone serve the many years that Ann has. Her longevity, along with Kelly Holthus and the late Don Witte, has kept our board very stable. I am grateful to her for her years of dedication to York General . . . . and dedication to the community of York and the surrounding area. I have benefited greatly from Ann’s guidance and advice. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to congratulate Ann for her distinguished career. Ann has been a model of health care leadership and integrity; we wish her well in her retirement.”