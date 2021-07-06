Locals graduate from Northeast Community College

NORFOLK – Northeast Community College has celebrated the success of its graduates this spring. The College held six commencement ceremonies in the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus recently.

Attendance was limited to allow six feet of social distancing between graduates and guests. All guests had to have a ticket to be admitted to commencement ceremonies and all attendees were to wear a face mask. Guests were seated in pods that included immediate family members and friends of each graduate. Each pod was spaced six feet apart from individuals in other pods who were not in their respective group. Receptions followed each event.

Some 905 students, including those earning more than one degree, and 259 who completed their studies this past summer and fall, were listed in the commencement program. This includes two students who completed their studies in spring 2020. The 905 students earned 997 degrees; 56 students earned two degrees, 10 earned three degrees, and five earned four degrees.

Graduates from the York area include: Jennifer VanDeWalle of Aurora; Sydney Simacek of Geneva; Blake Wert of Hordville; Kelsey Bigelow of Milligan; Kelsie Davidson of Osceola; Jamie Hopwood of Shelby; Jayce Vrbka of Shelby; Megan Way of Shelby and Samantha Driewer of York.