Local school boards recognized

YORK -- The Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB), Board of Directors and staff, recognized the 2020 President’s Board Award, and Board of Excelled Award winners this fall during their annual area membership meeting.
Several local school boards were recognized for this year.
NASB is a private, nonprofit organization that serves the needs of Nebraska public school districts and Educational Service Unit board members. Nebraska’s 1,700 school board members from across the state may participate in board development training throughout the year by attending workshops and conferences to help strengthen their role in governance, legislative advocacy, and stewardship of district resources in support of student achievement. In recognition of their volunteer time and commitment to education, the Association commends continued participation and growth in knowledge and best practice governance. The following boards were recognized for their outstanding excellence and collective volunteer time and commitment to public education in Nebraska (and were among only 20 to receive the honor):
- The board of excellence award was given to York Public Schools (Alison Graham, Amie Kopcho, Barbara Skaden, Jean Vincent, Matt Holthe and Pepper Papineau; Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew) and Heartland Community Schools (Gary Braun, Glen Ott, Kent Allen, Paul Brune, Steven Stebbing and Tammy Ott; Superintendent Brad Best).
Criteria for the Board of Excellence Award includes engagement in NASB’s annual Delegate Assembly governance meeting, and members of the board must each attend a minimum of two learning opportunities during the year, with the exclusion of one board member.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.