Local Czech queen selected
Local Czech queen selected

STE_6762

Alisha Vavra (right) has been selected as Nebraska Czechs of York’s newest queen. Crowning her at a special meeting was 2007 Nebraska Czechs of York and Nebraska State Queen Shandra Korbelik Reinch (left) who wore traditional Czech folk attire to the event.

 Jessica Votipka

YORK – At a special meeting, the Nebraska Czechs of York officially selected their newest Czech Queen: Alisha Vavra.

Vavra is a graduate of Centennial High School, and currently a sophomore music education major at University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Vavra said her interest in her heritage piqued recently, amplified when her grandmother on the Vavra side learned of her granddaughter’s curiosity. “When I found and interest and talked to my grandma about it, she gave me a packet of genealogy information,” Vavra said. She consulted an ancestry database, and started entering the information right away, quickly discovering relatives previously unknown. Vavra said applying to be Nebraska Czechs of York’s queen representative seemed the natural next step. “I feel like this would be a way to learn more about my heritage,” she said. “It means a lot more to me now; I want to know who I am and where I come from.”

Being a Czech Queen involves pageants with interviews, talent contests and kroj modeling. Fittingly, Vavra is planning on a piano medley of Czech folk songs for her talent entry. Vavra said she hopes to sew her own kroj – a traditional Czech folk ensemble, each element from shawls to stockings holding special meaning.

Nebraska Czechs of York’s 2007 Queen and 2007 Nebraska State Queen, Shandra Korbelik Reinch, crowned the newest queen. Reinch wore her own kroj, and gave Vavra tips on being in Czech Queen pageants.

Having been unanimously voted as the new Nebraska Czech of York Queen, Vavra will represent the organization in Czech pageants across Nebraska.

