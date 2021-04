WACO -- The LLL spring rally will be held Sunday, May, 2 at the St. John Waco Fellowship Hall, beginning at 3:30 p.m., with registration. The cost is $12 per person including the meal. The speaker is Dr. Dennis Brink from Concordia University who is the director of the new ag program. League presidents are asked to call in their reservations to Raymond Luebbe (402-363-9829) by Monday, April 26.