Legion Auxiliary holds meeting

YORK -- The regular meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary, Bolton Post #19 was held at 7 p.m., Sept. 7, at AseraCare.
Marcia Witmer presided over the meeting with eight members present.
The opening prayer was given by Chaplin Claudia Braden, after which the group stood in silence in memory of their deceased.
They recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang one verse of the Star Spangled Banner. The ladies then recited the Preamble.
Eight officers answered roll call.
Minutes of the August minutes were read by secretary, JoAnn Kuester.
Connie Hubbard gave the treasurer report. It was approved as presented and placed on file. There were no bills.
Claudia made a motion to buy a roll of stamps for Connie. JoAnn seconded it. Motion carried.
Marcia read information from District President Arlis Hohl.
Since the group will not have the steak fry or a bake sale in September, Connie is sending a letter to members about a bakeless bake sale to raise funds for their scholarship recipient.
A report was given by the membership committee.
For the Americanism committee, Linda Duell read, “United States nicknamed Uncle Sam.”
For the community service committee, it was told that JoAnn volunteered at two bloodmobiles.
Regarding the scholarship committee, Connie reported that she sent the first half of funds to the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
In old business, it was reported that the two 2020 Manual of Ceremony books will be ordered by Connie.
In new business, the group went over the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Claudia made a motion to approve the budget and Connie seconded the motion, which carried.
Lucile Reichlinger led the group in “Amazing Grace.”
The closing prayer was given by the chaplain.
The next meeting will be Oct. 5 at the post home.
