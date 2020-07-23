YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a series of crimes involving criminal mischief that occurred on Wednesday, July 22, at 2:45 a.m.
According to law enforcement, the majority of the criminal mischief took place in the area of Road 12 and Road I.
They said an unknown person was driving a white GMC Envoy SUV with intransit plates. That person drove through several farm yards, causing extensive property damage to laws and yards.
The damage was estimated at $1,000.
York County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $250 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved.
If someone has information, they can call Crime Stoppers at 402-362-2999 or the York County Sheriff’s Department at 402-362-4927.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.