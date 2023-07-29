YORK – A leadership role can be widely accepted as a tough position that is not for everyone. Still, people march forward through adversity and continue to lead their group, organization or business. From those trials leaders gain new experiences and grow relationships. The Kilgore Library is sharing those experiences through books and open discussions.

The Community Leadership Book Club is run by Kilgore Memorial Library. Where everyone is welcome to participate to grow their skills as leaders. The club meets on the last Friday of the month at noon.

Members meet in one of the conference rooms at the library to discuss personal experiences and share different leadership skills. Each month a book is selected as the topic. The club chooses books from different leadership roles.

The book for this month’s discussion was Doris Kearns Goodwin’s “Leadership in Turbulent Times," which takes a look into the lives of four of the most influential presidents in American History — Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson.

The club then got together to discuss the final section of the book. There they took a deeper look at what challenges and changes in society shaped those men to be the leader they are known for. Most of the conversation talked about what ways these presidents interacted with their peers and opposition.

One member brought up how Abraham Lincoln would speak with Civil War soldiers. Allowing him to get a real grasp of the situation and connect with the people he was leading. Lincoln also had the three men he beat for the Republican candidacy in his Cabinet to show his ability to collaborate with people he was against.

That sense of collaboration has stuck with the Community Leadership Book Club. The club was started in the spring as a way to mentor new leaders in the community. The club has a diverse group of leaders spanning different occupations, so newcomers have experienced leaders to learn from and develop their own leadership skills.

Next month the topic shifts to the sports world. The club will look into the leadership skills of former Nebraska volleyball head coach Terry Pettit. He coached Nebraska to its first national championship in 1995 and won 21 conference championships.

The club’s next meeting will be held on August 25 at noon. “Talent and The Secret Life of Teams” by Terry Pettit will be the featured book. For more information about the Community Leadership Book Club you can contact the Executive Director Deb Robertson at drobertson@cityofyork.net or 402-363-2626.