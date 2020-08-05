MANHATTAN, KAN. — More than 3,370 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in spring 2020.
The graduates are from 102 Kansas counties, 47 states and 47 countries.
The university awarded 2,517 bachelor’s degrees, 663 master’s degrees, 196 doctorates — 107 of which are Doctor of Veterinary Medicine — and 12 associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees.
Nearly 630 students earned graduation honors for outstanding academic performance. Of those, 212 students graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.95 or above, 199 students graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.85 to 3.949, and 218 students graduated cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.849.
Graduates from the York area include: Bailey Yates of Geneva, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Miller of Gresham, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Adam Holtorf of Seward, Master of Business Administration; Cara Wolverton of Seward, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Magan Cum Laude; Letitia Phan of York, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Cum Laude.
