YORK – As the York County Commissioners and District 5 head of probation had a conversation this week about office needs for probation officers, District Judge James Stecker provided interesting figures demonstrating the county’s high number of adult court cases.
He also spoke in favor of the county providing the requested office space to house a number of probation officers. Judge Stecker was also in support of what probation does within the court system and how he feels society and the community benefit.
“I’m going to give you just a little historical prospective of how I use probation and how they (the probation officers) use their space,” Judge Stecker said to the commissioners.
He explained that years ago, everything in the judicial system was based on prison and jail sentences. Then, there was a shift toward looking how to deal with those with criminal attitudes, how to address behaviors that are related to crime.
“Probation was created to deal with those underlying reasons crime occurs,” the judge said to the commissioners. “Probation works to address those needs.
“York County is unique in the district because you are located at the crossroads of Highway 81 and Interstate 80 and that creates traffic, as well as a lot of crime and violence.”
Then he compared York County to the other 10 counties that are also in District 5.
Regarding felony cases, in 2019, York County had the second highest number of cases in the entire district – second only to Platte.
Judge Stecker also reminded the county board that Platte’s population is double that of York County’s.
Platte County had 231 felony cases in 2019 – York County had 208.
“Per capita, your crime rate here is a lot higher, due to the intersection of Highway 81 and Interstate 80, and your demographics,” Judge Stecker said to the commissioners.
In 2019, the following were the totals for felony cases in the other counties in the district: Boone, 15; Butler, 46; Colfax, 68; Hamilton, 102; Merrick, 111; Nance, 27; Polk, 19; Saunders, 113; and Seward, 83.
Also, in 2019, there were 2,677 total adult cases in district court in York County (which includes civil, small claims, non-traffic, etc.). That compared to 3,953 in Platte County. All the other adult overall case numbers in the other counties were below 2,000 and three were below 1,000.
“You need to have effective probation services,” Judge Stecker said to the commissioners. “And you need to have officers – and with that comes privacy and space requirements. I suggest to you that probation is a lot more complex than many know – probation space has a cost but also savings down the road. My suggestion is that their request is not out of line, it’s actually conservative.”
Judge Stecker was referring to District 5’s requests for the county to do renovation work at the former aging services building in order to create more offices, if they are to move there in the near future.
“I am asking you to seriously consider their space request,” Judge Stecker said. “This county has the second greatest need for probation in this district – and that means service to the court and service to the people. I have great faith in our probation officers – if they weren’t here, I would not have great confidence in that the probationers are being monitored. These figures I presented demonstrate the need for probation, and this county has a great need for services.”
York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier asked Carrie Rodriguez from District 5 probation if any of the offices can be shared by officers, if they aren’t all in York County at the same time or in the building at the same time. She said many are here the majority of time and there is also other staff that travels to York County for programming purposes.
There were also questions about whether cubicles would work or if actual construction would have to take place to separate offices. Rodriguez said the privacy issues would require the construction of office spaces.
There are currently five office spaces in that building from which the aging offices recently moved. Rodriguez said probation would need nine spaces – seven offices and two spaces for groups.
Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin asked if other people on probation – from outside York County – come here for services. And if they do, why those other counties don’t have to help pay for the office space used here.
This conversation has been gone on for years – matter of fact, in the past, the county commissioners asked other counties to pitch in to help cover the costs of the probation office that is used by others in District 5 as well. But that ended with only one payment from one county and no more mention of others financially participating.
“This has been one of those hot button issues,” Obermier said. “We have to be responsible to our taxpayers – and it seems to fall on the county to flip that bill. We will have to continue to lobby for state funds; we’ll have to, if this program is going to continue to grow.”
“You need to consider what York County gets out of this,” said Judge Stecker. “We have a very successful drug court, as an example, and if you reduce your repeat offenders, that’s a great benefit to the county and a decrease of damage to the community. The York County community will benefit in ways you can’t count in dollars as it reduces crime and repeat offenders.”
The county already rents space downtown to house the District 5 probation officers. The discussion about moving them to the county-owned building by the fairgrounds began when it was decided to move the aging/public transportation services to a new facility along North Division Avenue.
Probation still has concerns about being across town instead of downtown, when it comes to having immediate meetings with probationers after court hearings.
“If they abscond, they will be put back in your jail,” Rodriguez said.
“What is the difference if they walk out the door and walk to the downtown office or they walk out the door and drive to the new office by the fairgrounds?” asked Commissioner Paul Buller.
“I see more problems if they don’t have that meeting right away,” responded Judge Stecker.
“But that’s not your fault, or your fault, or our fault. It’s the criminal’s fault,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
“But if they don’t comply, they will end up in your jail,” Judge Stecker said. “If they have a place to meet right away, it is important. It is all about reducing the number of people in your jail. It is a cause and effect that is pretty direct.”
“Then why did probation want to leave the courthouse in the first place, years ago?” Buller asked.
“They needed more room,” Judge Stecker said. “The building by the fairgrounds is workable, but they also need other accommodations.”
“Is there extra space in your office area?” Commissioner Jack Sikes asked the judge.
Judge Stecker said there is not.
“Out of the 10 people on staff, how many are actual probation officers?” York County Attorney John Lyons asked.
Rodriguez said six are officers.
“How many solely work with York County people?” Lyons asked further.
Rodriguez said two, with the rest spending about ¾ of their work time in York County.
“If probation needs to meet with someone immediately after a court hearing, could they meet in a jury room?” Lyons asked.
“What I’m hearing is that there would be adequate space at the new building,” Obermier said, noting they will have to start looking at making modifications in that building to create the number of offices that are needed.
A timeframe of moving probation has been tentatively set for October.
