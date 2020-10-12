Jenny's Reesources

This has been an interesting harvest season and yet, overall good one. To have so much of the area crop harvested by Oct. 11 is a blessing! I’ve heard growers thankful for the good harvest conditions and ability to go anywhere in fields without fear of getting stuck. Many were grateful for good soybean yields.

As we get further into corn harvest, some may be disappointed in corn yields and moisture variance. Honestly, I’m struggling to explain some of it. Part of it is the difference in rainfall that we received in various parts of counties this year. There’s non-irrigated fields that received 180-220 bu/ac which is a blessing! Another part is the impact of the July 8 wind event in which some fields had greater greensnap while others had more leaned plants. Depending on severity, we were estimating and are now seeing and hearing about a lot of 180-240 bu/ac irrigated corn in those fields. The UNL Hybrid Maize model was predicting average yields for irrigated corn in this area of the state based on weather conditions. I thought we may see actual yields go a little higher with how long it took to reach black layer. I have seen a couple really high yields with longer season numbers harvested wet.