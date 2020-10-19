Jenny's Reesources: Nitrogen management study and women managing land conference coming up

Upcoming Events
• Oct. 20-22: 2020 Nebraska Tourism Virtual Conference, https://visitnebraska.com/industry-events/2020-nebraska-tourism-conference
• Oct. 22: Webinar: Financial State of Ag for Nebraska Producers, Noon (CST), Register.
• Oct. 22 (and 4 consecutive Thursdays): Virtual Know Your Options, Know Your Numbers, 1 p.m., Register: wia.unl.edu/know
• Oct. 27: Retirement Open House for Sue Stahr, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., York County Extension Office
• Oct. 29: Webinar: Ballot Initiatives: Election Day 2020, Noon (CST), Register.
• Nov. 5 - Dec. 17 (Thursday’s): Annie's Project Risk Management for Farm/Ranch Women, 6:30-8 p.m., Register: https://go.unl.edu/ufxj
• Nov. 10: Agripreneurship Series: Leah Foote, Good Berry Farms, 6:30 p.m., https://wia.unl.edu/open-business
• Dec. 1: Cattleman's College, Reg. 9 a.m. Program 9:30-3 p.m., Extension Office, Kearney. Register: nebraskacattlemen.org or (402)-475-2333
• Dec. 2: Women Managing Ag Land Conference, 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., In person & virtual options. Register: https://wia.unl.edu/WMAL
• Dec. 8, 11, 15, & 18: Leading Farm & Ranch Employees Virtual Seminar, 12:30 - 2 p.m., Info & Register: https://go.unl.edu/fgw3
• Dec. 10: Farmers & Ranchers College Online Watch Program w/ Dr. David Kohl, Professor Emeritus, Dept. of AAEC, VA TECH and Eric Snodgrass, Principal Atmospheric Scientist for Nutrien Ag Solutions, 9:15-Noon, Online or at Fairgrounds in Geneva. TO WATCH ONLINE, USE THIS REGISTRATION LINK.
• Jan. 7-8: York Ag Expo, Holthus Convention Center
• Jan. 28: Cow/Calf College, Reg. 9 a.m., Program 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fairgrounds Clay Center.
Harvest continues
This week I don’t have a crop update, just grateful for how well harvest continues to progress and how many farmers have shared they finished this week or are near the finishing mark. It’s also heartwarming to see so many friends and neighbors rally around farmers in need across the country.
On-farm research studies
I’m also grateful to all the farmers who worked with me in on-farm research studies and plots this year! We had 20 and will share the results when the data is compiled. Six of the on-farm research studies were on nitrogen management in partnership with the UBBNRD. As harvest finishes and you turn your attention to planning for next season, one topic on your mind may be nitrogen management. There was a recent CropWatch article written with some considerations here: https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2020/planning-2021-fertilizer-n-application-following-dry-2020
Nitrogen management
Are you interested in how agricultural technologies can improve nitrogen management on your farm? Nebraska Extension received a $1.2 million On-Farm Conservation Innovation grant from USDA – Natural Resource Conservation Service which connects corn and wheat producers across Nebraska with access to cutting-edge technologies through on-farm research. The goal is for producers to get hands-on experience with new technologies to manage nitrogen more efficiently and evaluate how these technologies will work on their operations. Interested producers will be able to select from several project options. They include:
• Nitrification Inhibitors for Corn
• Crop Canopy Sensing for Corn N Management
• Crop Model Based Tools for Corn N Management and Split-Applications
• Crop Sensing for Wheat N Management.
Producers and consultants will work closely with Nebraska Extension to accomplish the project. Eligible producers who complete these studies will receive $1,300 for recognition of their time and resource commitments and to mitigate risk of potential yield (and therefore potential profit) loss. Cooperating producers will also be eligible to receive up to $1,200 for eligible technology costs associated with these studies.
Interested growers should contact me at jrees2@unl.edu, your local Extension Educator, or Laura Thompson, Director, Nebraska On-Farm Research Network at laura.thompson@unl.edu. Additional information regarding the project can be found at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/precision-nitrogen-management-farm-research-project.
Women Managing Ag Land Conference
The Women Managing Ag Land Conference will be held on Dec. 2 from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and will offer learning opportunities for female farmland owners and tenants looking to improve their business management skills and navigate the challenges of owning and renting agricultural land. Attendees will have the opportunity to attend either in person or virtually via Zoom. The closest in-person event locations for Eastern Nebraska are at the R&E Center near Mead and Holiday Inn in Kearney. Attendance will be limited and health measures will be implemented. The keynote address, “Finding Happiness in the Craziness of Life,” will be delivered by Kathy Peterson, a farmer from Storm Lake, Iowa, and founder of PeopleWorks, Inc. Additional topics include: “Improve your Ag Lease by Improving the Landlord/Tenant Relationship” by Extension Educator Allan Vyhnalek, “NextGen A Win-Win for Beginning Farmers & Asset Owners” by Karla Bahm with NDA, “Navigating Uncertainty in 2021: Nebraska Land Values & Cash Rental Rates” with Ag Economist Jim Jansen, and more!
Registration will take placeon or before Nov. 18 and the cost is $25. Registration on or after Nov. 19 will cost $30. Registrations for in-person locations will close Nov. 29. Lunch will be included at each in-person site. This conference is hosted by Nebraska Extension and inspired by Annie’s Project. More information and registration can be found at: https://wia.unl.edu/WMAL.
