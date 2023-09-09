Penny Jacobsen and Dick Foster are now keepers of the throne.

The pair were named Yorkfest queen and king during a coronation ceremony Friday at the York Country Club.

"We go way back," Jacobsen told the crowd of about 90 about the pair's history of working together through various organizations. "We couldn't have a better king."

Jacobsen said, "We're blessed to receive the honor today, especially knowing all the people that could've been nominated and all the great, wonderful people in York that give so much."

Jacobsen, who works at York General, "is a truly a gem. For as long as I have known her, she has gone above and beyond," a person wrote in nominating her. Jacobsen is on the York Adopt-a-Pet board, hosts a Bible study group at Willow Brook and has transported residents to church and soup suppers.

The queen created a program to thank Little Blessings/Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School staff know how much they're appreciated and has been driver for field trips for the school and York Public Schools. Jacobsen, a former teacher, is a past Teacher of the Year in the community and was recently named Employee of the Year at York General.

"When there is an opportunity to volunteer, you can bet he is there and ready to work," a person wrote in Foster's nomination.

The king's contribution at Emmanuel Lutheran Church are the orphan grain train and funeral lunches, along with helping vacation Bible school. He too is a volunteer with Adopt-a-Pet, along with Wessels Living History Farm and the York Senior Center. Foster worked at Coast-to-Coast Hardware and Ace Hardware for more than 50 years.

"I just enjoy helping out and volunteering where I can, as much as I can," Foster said in an interview.

Before Jacobsen and Foster were crowned, the coronation honored past kings and queen. Speaking for himself and Queen Susan Cox, 2022 King Steve Moseley said "it's a great honor for us" while discussing the various events they attended in their royal capacity over the past year.

Attendees enjoyed a meal provided by Cornerstone Bank and the York Country Club, where the din of conversation filled the air while people enjoyed a meal served by York High School FFA students. Glenn Hawley of East Hill Church of Christ provided the invocation, while Jason Hirschfeld, the 2016 king, served as master of ceremonies. The Jewelers Vault, The Flower Box and the York Chamber of Commerce also contributed to the effort.

The 45th Yorkfest theme is Rock Around the Clock: Happy Days of York. The new king and queen said they look forward to their reign.

"We're just very honored," Jacobsen said.