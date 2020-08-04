YORK – While the York County Fair will look different this year, there will still be experiences to be had, things to see, entertainment available.
The following is a rundown of what’s going to be happening this week, at the York County Fairgrounds:
Tuesday, Aug. 4: 4-H home environment and Clover Kid entries can be dropped off and will be judged between 8 and 10 a.m. The bike rodeo will start at 9 a.m. The casting contest will start at 11 a.m. The dog show will begin at 4 p.m. And 4-H agricultural, engineering, natural resources, horticulture and open class entries can be dropped off between 6 and 8 p.m., at the Ag Hall.
Wednesday, Aug. 5: 4-H agricultural, engineering, natural resources, horticulture and open class entries will be dropped off and judged between 8 and 11 a.m., at the Ag Hall. FFA entries can be dropped off at the Mercantile Building. Food entries will be dropped off and judged at the Home Ec Building from 8-10 a.m. The cats and companion animal show will be held at the Cornerstone Building. The cat show will start at 2 p.m., and the companion animal show will start at 3 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6: The rabbit show will be held at the Cornerstone Building. Rabbit showmanship will take place between 9 and 11 a.m., with the rabbit show itself starting at 10 a.m. The poultry show will be held in the afternoon, with showmanship from 3-5 p.m., and the actual show at 4 p.m. A drive-through pork barbecue will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 7: The beef and dairy show will be held Friday, Aug. 7, starting at 10 a.m. The public will be able to view 4-H, FFA and open class entries from 5-9 p.m., in the Mercantile Building, the Home Ec Building and the Ag Hall. At 6:30 p.m., the Bush Puller Association Pickup and Tractor Pull will be held in front of the grandstands. A free outdoor family movie will be held south of the Mercantile Building at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8: The swine show will start at 9 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 8. A car show will be held from 3-6 p.m. Registration for the show will start at 2 p.m. The public will be able to view 4-H, FFA and open class entries from 5-9 p.m., in the Mercantile Building, the Home Ec Building and the Ag Hall. And Figure Eight races will be held in front of the grandstands, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 9: The Antique Tractor Pull will be held in front of the grandstands on Sunday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m.
