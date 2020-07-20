OMAHA – Matthew Layman, an inmate who was sentenced in York County, did not return to the Community Corrections Center in Omaha, according to authorities.
They say he got into a vehicle following a support group meeting in the community on the event of July 16 and did not return to the facility.
Layman started serving a four-year sentence on June 10, 2019, for charges out of York County that included forgery, resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine.
Layman is 39 years old; five feet, 11 inches tall; weighs 220 pounds; has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with knowledge about his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
The Community Corrections Center in Omaha is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
