YORK – A proposed 9 ½ percent increase in wastewater rates is being proposed for the City of York and the first reading of an ordinance that would enact that increase will be held this coming Thursday.
Earlier, it was proposed that a higher rate increase would be needed, but then later determined that a smaller increase would be sufficient.
The increase is attributed to the city’s large project of building a new wastewater treatment plant and installing all the infrastructure that goes a long with it.
The good news is that no rate increases are being proposed this year for water or for the landfill.
Also on Thursday night, during the city council’s regular meeting, the following will be discussed:
• A second reading of an ordinance addressing longevity pay for employees will be held. Getting rid of or altering the city’s longevity pay program has come and gone over the past few years, only to come back again.
• The council will consider the sale of a small piece of land to Matt and Lynn Leif, for $1,500.
• The council will also hold a discussion about the budget for the new 2020-21 fiscal year. The council, administration and department heads have been discussing budget issues for quite some time now. Approval is nearing. As the budget looks at this time, there will likely not be any increase of the tax levy and reserves are projected to be more than $2 million when the fiscal year ends.
The public is always encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers, on Thursday, Aug. 20.
