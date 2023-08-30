YORK — More than 900 rubber ducks burst off the water slide before slowly making their way toward "shore." Circling the finish line are about 30 people cheering the chance to win $1,000 should their duck come in.

In the end, it's No. 435, belonging to Aloha Schmid, placing first at Sunday's inaugural CASA for York County Duck Race.

Held at the York Family Aquatic Center at Mincks Park, the race was a barn burner then a boat race, in terms of pacing. A volunteer poured the 925 ducks down a water slide. Upon reaching the bottom, the ducks floated toward an adjacent wall. The first three to hit the back wall were winners of the top prizes.

Additionally, kids pulled five "lucky ducks" from the pool for five additional prizes.

Participants paid $5 per duck, with proceeds going to Court Appointed Special Advocates for York County.

"We recruit and train volunteers who then advocate in the court system for children who have been victims of abuse and neglect at the hands of their caretakers," said CASA For York County Executive Director Elizabeth Hain. "We've seen some decreased funding opportunities in recent years, so we're looking for new opportunities to engage the community, bring about awareness for CASA and raise some money in the process."

In the race, first place and a $1,000 cash prize went to Schmid. Schmid donated her winnings back to CASA. Brent Magner won a $570 gas station gift card for second place and Marc Haggadone won a $500 Grand Central gift card for third place.

Lucky ducks won $100 cash each. They were Deb Tonniges, LeRoy Rippe, LeRoy Ott and Dennis Gillham and Katie Berg.

Hain said CASA raised more than $5,000.