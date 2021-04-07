Hope on the Horizon: Local organization helps people help children

YORK – Renewed Horizon started as a conversation between husband and wife in 2019; today it has blossomed into a place to bring stability – and love – into the homes of children.

Heather Hultgrien and husband Jason had experienced being foster parents. The process, Hultgrien said, had the couple bouncing from person to person, connecting the dots between requirements and preparations.

“We knew the need, and knew it’s something that is, unfortunately, always going to be there,” Hulgrien said.

Then came the couple’s 2019 conversation -- “How can we make this easier while staying within requirements?”

After careful thought, the Hultgriens came up with a plan: bring together a group of experts and support workers to help biological families with in-home preventative and intervention family support services, as well as help navigating the foster care system.

Foster care was already the couple’s forte. “There were a lot of things we liked and worked for us when we were a foster family,” Hultgrien said. “We are able to incorporate those best practices into both sides.”