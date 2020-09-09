History of Gresham

Editor's Note - Source: Yesterday and Today, History of York County
The Burlington and Missouri River Railroad obtained a section from the General Land Office of the U.S. government -- the patent was dated June 15, 1872.
In 1880, Fred Fuller purchased the northwest quarter from the B and MR.
George Post, president of the Bank of Poston, organized the Pioneer Town Site Company, which purchased the Fed Fuller estate quarter section and platted the town site. Having high expectations, they platted three blocks of business district on both sides of the street. Lots sold from $300 for corner lots to $200 for inside lots with 20 percent off for cash. The platting was filed Sept. 8, 1887, with Milton Sovereign, as county clerk.
The first deeds were written Sept. 27, 1887. The first filed was Lot 8 Block 3 for the Bank of Poston, with George Post, president, and E.E. Post as cashier.
The settlement began at this time. Houses and some business buildings were moved in from Palo and Wayland. Others were built on location.
They needed a name for the town so they petitioned to have it called Poston for George Post, president of the Pioneer Town Site. The government would not approve of a post office by that name because of the similarity of the name Posen in Howard County.
The town was named after Walter Quintin Gresham who was the United States Secretary of State.
As of 1887, there were 31 businesses in Gresham. There were three banks, a number of drug stores and other types of services. There were two hotels, three dairies and a number of barbers.
The first telephone came in 1906, using telephone operators.
The first water system was installed in 1908.
The first electric lights arrive in 1909, which were privately owned and used only in the evening hours.
