History of Benedict

Editor's note - Source: York County History Book Yesterday and Today
In the winter of 1886-87, bonds were voted by Morton Township to aid the Kansas City and Omaha Railroad in bringing train service to the Benedict area. By January 1887, there was slight evidence along the right-of-way on Section 13 that a town was to be started there. A small grain office and scoop house were the first and for two months the only buildings. This village was named in honor of E.C. Benedict, president of the railroad. This branch of the St. Joe and Grand Island Railroad was built to connect with Stromsburg.
On Sunday, June 27, 1887, the first train, a construction train, pulled into the village. A large crowd of people from surrounding farms came to see it. Everyone rejoiced over the availability of transportation for themselves, their livestock and their grain. No longer would they have to drive a team to get to York. By the time the rails were laid to Stromsburg, the Benedict depot was completed and the first agent and telegraph operator, A.E. Bennett, was on the job. The advent of the railroad to this farming community brought interest, pleasure, convenience and prosperity. The depot was the hub of activity. Old and young delighted in meeting the trains. Mail delivery twice a day gave excellent postal service.
In anticipation of the coming of the railroad, men of all trades and professions came early to locate their businesses. The first store building to appear was a grocery owned by Oughton and Stillwell. It was located west of the tracks on the north side of the main street (Sherman). At the same time, east of the tracks on the main street, another building was going up. John Lett, a Civil War veteran who had homesteaded in 1871 southwest of Benedict, moved to town and operated a hotel in the new building. In the next block east another building was erected soon and was occupied a once by Knott and Sparling’s general merchandise store. G.H. Fairman and A.F. Harrington went into business a short time later. They were located across the main street from the Bogart Hotel, which had been built on the south side of the street.
The first residence was built by J.M. Stoddard, manager off the Frawley Drug Store. It was located across the street west of the Methodist Church. Bill Brobst came in 1887 to work at the carpenter trade. Soon after, George Keith, George Young and Joe Acton were on the scene as builders. There seemed to be more work than the four carpenters could do.
In the fall of 1887, Frank McConaughey brought Mr. Gould and Son, Everett, to build the first bank.
The first wedding in Benedict was that of Elmer Crownover and Miss Lovena Hopkins in 1888. Two of the streets were named for them. The same year, Miss Lizzie Keith was married to Dawson Plant.
The first death occurred in October, 1888, when H. M. Harrington died at the home of his son.
The first child born in Benedict was Elta Stryker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. S. P. Stryker.
The town was incorporated in 1890.
