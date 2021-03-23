High Plains successful at state speech

KEARNEY – High Plains Community School had a strong showing at 2021 State Speech. Out of 21 teams advancing competitors to final rounds, HPC placed 11th – out of 52 schools in class D-1.
Individual results:
Ernie Hines – third place, extemporaneous speaking, sixth place entertainment speaking; Allie Burke – seventh place (in a tie), poetry; Shelby Warnick – tenth place, poetry; Vaughn Pedersen and Nathan Ertzner -- eleventh place, duet; Vaughn Pedersen, Nathan Ertzner, Tyler McNaught and Ryan McNaught – thirteenth place, oral interpretation of drama.