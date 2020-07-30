August:

13-14 – Teacher workdays

17 -- Elementary Open House 5:30 p.m.

Teacher workday

18 -- School begins; 1:30 p.m. dismissal

19 -- 1:30 p.m. dismissal

Junior/Senior High picture day

20 -- Grades PK-6 picture day

21 -- Back-to-school celebration

September:

7 -- No school (Labor Day)

17 -- 1:30 p.m. dismissal

Parent/teacher conferences 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

18 -- Grades PK-6 no school (parent/teacher conferences)

23 -- 1:30 p.m. dismissal (staff development)

October:

16 -- End of first quarter

21 -- 1:30 p.m. dismissal (staff development)

30 -- No school (teacher comp day)

November:

11 -- HPC Veteran’s Day Ceremony

18 -- 1:30 p.m. dismissal (staff development)

25-27 -- No school (Thanksgiving break)

December:

9 -- 1:30 p.m. dismissal

21 -- 1:30 p.m. dismissal

22 -- Grades PK-6 no school

Grades 7-12 1:30 p.m. dismissal

End of first semester

23-31 -- No school (Christmas break)

January:

1-5 -- No school

5 -- Teacher flex day

6 -- School resumes

18 -- No school (MLK Day in-service)

February:

10 -- 1:30 p.m. dismissal (staff development)

11 -- 1:30 p.m. dismissal

Parent/teacher conferences, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

12 -- Grades PK-6 no school

March:

10 -- End of third quarter

11-12 -- No school (Spring break)

24 -- 1:30 p.m. dismissal (staff development)

April:

2-5 -- No school (Easter break)

21 -- 1:30 p.m. dismissal (staff development)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.