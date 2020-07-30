August:
13-14 – Teacher workdays
17 -- Elementary Open House 5:30 p.m.
Teacher workday
18 -- School begins; 1:30 p.m. dismissal
19 -- 1:30 p.m. dismissal
Junior/Senior High picture day
20 -- Grades PK-6 picture day
21 -- Back-to-school celebration
September:
7 -- No school (Labor Day)
17 -- 1:30 p.m. dismissal
Parent/teacher conferences 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
18 -- Grades PK-6 no school (parent/teacher conferences)
23 -- 1:30 p.m. dismissal (staff development)
October:
16 -- End of first quarter
21 -- 1:30 p.m. dismissal (staff development)
30 -- No school (teacher comp day)
November:
11 -- HPC Veteran’s Day Ceremony
18 -- 1:30 p.m. dismissal (staff development)
25-27 -- No school (Thanksgiving break)
December:
9 -- 1:30 p.m. dismissal
21 -- 1:30 p.m. dismissal
22 -- Grades PK-6 no school
Grades 7-12 1:30 p.m. dismissal
End of first semester
23-31 -- No school (Christmas break)
January:
1-5 -- No school
5 -- Teacher flex day
6 -- School resumes
18 -- No school (MLK Day in-service)
February:
10 -- 1:30 p.m. dismissal (staff development)
11 -- 1:30 p.m. dismissal
Parent/teacher conferences, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
12 -- Grades PK-6 no school
March:
10 -- End of third quarter
11-12 -- No school (Spring break)
24 -- 1:30 p.m. dismissal (staff development)
April:
2-5 -- No school (Easter break)
21 -- 1:30 p.m. dismissal (staff development)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.