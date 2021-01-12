Henderson Health Care moving forward with expansion project

Cheryl Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Henderson Health Care, said, “The decision to proceed with this project is impressive and a clear reflection of the commitment HHC has to the delivery of quality services and progressive healthcare. This phase of construction comes just after the completion of our new long term care facility, Legacy Square, which opened in June 2019. In this phase of construction, we are focusing on the hospital services of our campus including new surgical suite, laboratory, pharmacy, nutritional services, environmental services, and a substantial electrical/mechanical systems upgrade. It is exciting to be involved in the continued success of Henderson Health Care, and even more rewarding, to ensure quality health care close to home.”