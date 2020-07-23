YORK – An uptick in COVID-19 cases in York County and the Four Corners Health District started several weeks ago . . . and as Four Corners Health Director Laura McDougall said, “It’s been holding steady.”
During the online community sector meeting held Thursday morning, McDougall said the uptick has unfortunately been sustained, “which we are also seeing across the state and that’s somewhat concerning as schools are getting ready to open.”
She said the Four Corners District would likely break the 200 mark, as far as the number of cumulative cases, on Thursday. She said it reached 199 Thursday morning and more cases were likely to be confirmed throughout the course of the day.
As of Thursday morning, there were 10 active cases of COVID-19 in York County as the cumulative number has reached 61.
McDougall noted that they have been focusing on working with schools and will continue to do so, “in order for them to be able to make the best decisions possible for their students, teachers and families.”
Another prevalent task the last few weeks, she said, has been in contact tracing. She said many of the newest cases had a lot of contacts, as they were very social people, so that creates a lot of tracing and contacting people.
“One thing that is high on my concerning list right now is that test results are taking longer again,” McDougall said, noting that “the best bets in getting a test with quick results is with Test Nebraska and York General is one of their sites.”
York Mayor Barry Redfern said city officials have been keeping their attention on this uptick in cases and have been diligent in reminding their departments and employees to take precautions.
“They continue to take temperatures of everyone entering the community center and the convention center,” Mayor Redfern said. “They have also tried a new machine to disinfect larger spaces, as well.”
York Public School Administrator Mitch Bartholomew noted that the district put out “quite a bit of information this week, about our plan for opening schools. We hope that this information eased some tension. We appreciate the patience and flexibility of our parents. We are fine tuning some details and starting tomorrow we will be putting out videos to provide even more detailed information.”
He also touched on the use of masks in the schools. Bartholomew said if this area is in the green space of the risk dial, masks will be highly encouraged but not required. If this area is the yellow or orange space of the risk dial (it is currently in the yellow), “our plan does require masks when we cannot socially distance.”
Bartholomew said this will not be a case of kids wearing a mask non-stop all day. “We will find times when it is safe to take masks off and teachers will create times to take mask breaks.
“We feel we have a good plan going into that,” he said. “I’ve had lots of discussions with Laura (McDougall) about this and we want to keep kids in school. Masks, social distancing and hand washing are key parts of that.”
York Public Schools will not be providing an alternative online option for students, as some of the larger schools are.
“We know that the best way to educate our kids is in the classroom and there is also the fact that bigger schools have the resources to provide online options (when parents choose that for their children),” Bartholomew said.
He also stressed, however, that if a child is sick or has to be quarantined, they will provide online educational resources for that child – noting that they have had that protocol for years and will “absolutely provide that if needed.”
Brad Best, superintendent of the Heartland Community Schools, said his district will be officially unveiling their plans for the new school year on Friday. He said a mask-encouraged-but-optional policy will be taken when the school year starts there – with the ability to make further requirements if warranted.
