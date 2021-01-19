Harlow Homes named this year’s Outstanding Small Business

YORK – The York Chamber of Commerce has given this year’s Outstanding Small Business Award to Harlow Homes.

This is a family-owned business, which was established in 2009.

The owners are Jeff, Derek and Marcus Harlow.

The company specializes in custom homes and remodels, along with commercial projects.

The company began with remodels in 2009 and they have added new construction of both residential and commercial properties.

The company has accomplished many projects of both natures – in the York area and well beyond.

In an earlier interview with the YNT, Marcus Harlow said the company’s focus is “on quality work using quality products. He said they are also at their job sites, doing the work along with their subcontractors – and they try to use as many locals and do as much business locally as they possibly can.

Jeff Harlow said during that earlier interview that this line of work is unique in that “every house is different, every commercial project is different, they each have their challenges.”