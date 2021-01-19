Harlow Homes named this year’s Outstanding Small Business

YORK – The York Chamber of Commerce has given this year’s Outstanding Small Business Award to Harlow Homes.
This is a family-owned business, which was established in 2009.
The owners are Jeff, Derek and Marcus Harlow.
The company specializes in custom homes and remodels, along with commercial projects.
The company began with remodels in 2009 and they have added new construction of both residential and commercial properties.
The company has accomplished many projects of both natures – in the York area and well beyond.
In an earlier interview with the YNT, Marcus Harlow said the company’s focus is “on quality work using quality products. He said they are also at their job sites, doing the work along with their subcontractors – and they try to use as many locals and do as much business locally as they possibly can.
Jeff Harlow said during that earlier interview that this line of work is unique in that “every house is different, every commercial project is different, they each have their challenges.”
“What the client wants, the client gets,” Derek Harlow said. “We love to watch the projects evolve and to see the owners so excited as the end product is developed.”
They said, in that interview, that when it comes to private custom home building, “the goal is to make a home, not just a house. And we don’t want any of our builds to be cookie cutter – they need to be unique and special.
“And we love doing commercial work because those business owners are building what they need, to do what they have a passion for.”
In 2018, the Harlows established a new commercial location of their own on North Lincoln Avenue.
“York County is a great place to do business, there is plenty going on, people are demanding quality work and attention to detail,” they said in that earlier interview. “And we feel like we take a special interest in every single project and build a special relationship with our clients. There is more to this than just building something. Everyone has their own dream, none are the same and we are privileged to play a role in it.”