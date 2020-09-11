Happy birthday! Yorkfest has something for everyone

The Grand Parade will have a different format, but the procession of lively-decorated vehicles is sure to please. If viewing the parade gets you hungry, there is a sloppy joe feed or visit one of York’s local restaurants for a bite to eat. Following the Grand Parade is a poker run. Yorkfest Family Mini Golf-o-Rama is also on the docket for the afternoon. If golf isn’t your thing, take in the skills and thrills of the skate contest. If you can wait until Sunday, there will be a co-ed sand volleyball tournament.