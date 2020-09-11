Happy birthday! Yorkfest has something for everyone

YORK — Birthday celebration Yorkfest 2020 has begun, flying in the face of a pandemic and dreary weather.
The fun started Thursday evening, with Yorkfest favorite Family Night. Keeping with the “Happy Birthday York and York County” theme, party games celebrating the milestone year brought lively fun to 7th & Nebraska. Root beer floats were tasty treats, and the York Farmers Market had something for everyone.
Revealing treasures of the past, York Community Center hosted the much-anticipated opening of the York Time Capsule, as the fun and games continued.
There will be plenty more to enjoy at Yorkfest 2020: Friday brings an early-morning prayer breakfast, and later the announcement of the Yorkfest 2020 Queen and King, slated for a noon luncheon at York Country Club. York High School will announce its own brand of royalty, 2020 YHS Homecoming King at Queen at Friday evening’s football game–hopefully accompanied by a big ‘W’ for the athletes.
If you didn’t get your tickets for the Yorkfest royalty luncheon or Prayer Breakfast, there will be more foodstuffs, including a funnel cake truck and evening burger feed.
Saturday morning be sure and take a look at cars classic and souped-up at the car show at Mogul’s Auto Repair & Towing. In the meantime, shop until you drop at the downtown Street Fair, which will feature items new, vintage and handmade.
The Grand Parade will have a different format, but the procession of lively-decorated vehicles is sure to please. If viewing the parade gets you hungry, there is a sloppy joe feed or visit one of York’s local restaurants for a bite to eat. Following the Grand Parade is a poker run. Yorkfest Family Mini Golf-o-Rama is also on the docket for the afternoon. If golf isn’t your thing, take in the skills and thrills of the skate contest. If you can wait until Sunday, there will be a co-ed sand volleyball tournament.
Throughout the days-long festivities, local York businesses will be open and ready for shoppers and diners. Get out your mobile device to take a visual tour of York County fit for a birthday.
Watch the York News Times for additional coverage of Yorkfest 2020.
