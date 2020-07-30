Hampton Public School’s new principal, Brad Feik, can see the silver lining on the COVID-19 cloud, calling the pandemic a “unifying” opportunity for educators. “It’s going to be good to get educators thinking out of the box,” he added.
Hampton’s out-of-the-box thinking will be revealed early August, as the school shares its plan for beginning the new school year.
Feik’s postsecondary education took him to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he studied middle school education. He said college didn’t always come easy for him, but that college experience shaped him as a teacher – and now an administrator. “I’m always looking for a challenge,” he said. “I want to make sure when seniors get to college – if that’s what they choose – they think college is easy.”
Following his student-teaching in Houston, Texas and the school’s hiring freeze soon thereafter, Feik found himself on the open road trucking with his dad. One day he received a phone call to finish a teacher’s tenure in Nebraska. Since then he’s taught in communities like Aurora and Grand Island. While familiar with the area, Feik has still been getting to know more about the Hampton community. “It’s been great the short time I’ve been here,” he said.
“Unifying” is a word that frequents in Feik’s lexicon, valuing a philosophy of bringing educators together and being educated themselves. “I really want to grow teachers to make the best impact on our students,” he said.
Feik said part of that is perservering through the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re navigating uncharted waters and guiding our staff,” he said.
“The thing I truly believe in is servant leadership.”
