Even more than it has before, many in the nation are looking to the heavens for guidance in the trying times of COVID-19.
Hampton Lutheran School is helping fill that need, offering Bible verses of encouragement, spread-prevention advice, school updates on its website and a prayer fit for the coronavirus situation – resources available for anyone with an internet connection. The relatively-small student body and teachers honed their internet skills while doing a sharp turn into online learning in the spring, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hampton Lutheran’s staff includes four Nebraska state-certified full-time teachers, plus shared access to a speech therapist and special education through Hampton Public Schools.
The school is rooted in a tradition of helping its students – and staff – grow in their relationship with Jesus Christ. Hampton Lutheran is the product of two prior parochial schools (Zion Lutheran School and St. Peter Lutheran School) brought together as one in 1969.
In a statement regarding the school’s swift switch to online learning, the school emphasized its mission to bring people together and helping one another:
“…We are a family of faith together, relying on God to provide and show us the way forward.”
