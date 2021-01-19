Grenfells awarded the Mark Moore Entrepreneurial Spirit Award

YORK – Bill and Lorraine Grenfell, the managing owners of both Runza Restaurants in York, were presented the D. Mark Moore Entrepreneurial Spirit Award by the York College Chapter of Professional Business Leaders (PBL) during the York Area Chamber of Commerce annual awards banquet.

This award “identifies and recognizes a York area business person or persons who embody the four core values that the award represent: innovation, courage, involvement and community service.”

PBL members said, of the Grenfells, “as the managing owners of both Runza Restaurants here in York, along with other franchises in several surrounding communities, these entrepreneurial partners have brought great food and two important gathering places to our community. When Bill was in his early 20s, he had the courage to leave his Philadelphia roots for the opportunity to work for the original founders of a unique fast food restaurant called Runza. With no restaurant experience at all, he jumped in with both feet by accepting the head management position at a store in York. The rest is history.”