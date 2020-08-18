YORK – The 2020 General Election is only a few months away and those who are not registered voters at this time are encouraged to do if they want to cast a ballot in November.
A person can go to the election office at the courthouse to register in person if they would like.
They can also complete an online voter registration at NEReg2Vote.
Individuals may register in person through the department of motor vehicles when applying for or renewing their driver’s licenses as well.
Again, in order to participate in the General Election, voter registration is required. The only exception, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office, is for those who recently moved to Nebraska – they can vote a presidential-only ballot by contacting the county’s election officials.
Party designation has no bearing at all regarding the General Election.
Those who must re-register are those who have changed their name; or their address; or their political party affiliation (pertinent for the primary election that was just held).
While the determination of residence seems quite logical, there are instances where it might be confusing. By law, residency is the place where a person has established a home and is habitually present. Leaving for temporary purposes, such as military service, school attendance (college), hospital stays or missions work does not result in a change of residence for voting purposes. It is the permanent change of residence or address that requires a person to re-register to vote.
There are many important races and issues on the ballot in November – including for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. Congressional representative from District 3, York mayor, Henderson mayor, York City Council, Henderson City Council, for seats on all the local school boards and for seats on all the local village boards as well. There are also the races for Upper Big Blue Natural Resource Board of Director seats and the position of representing this area on the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors.
Regarding early voting, the first day for early voting ballots to begin being mailed out is Sept. 28. The last day to request a ballot to be mailed to a person is Oct. 23. All ballots have to be received by the county election office by 8 p.m., on election day, Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.