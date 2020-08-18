YORK – York County’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is now nearing 100 as two new cases have brought that total to 97.
The good news is that 75 people have fully recovered, since the pandemic began, and no one has died in this county.
Currently, there are 22 cases that are considered active by the Four Corners Health District.
Seward County has five new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 139 with 86 recoveries.
Butler County’s cumulative total remains at 67 with 57 full recoveries.
And Polk County’s cumulative total also holds steady – numbering at 26 with 22 full recoveries.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District is now at 329 with 240 full recoveries.
Meanwhile, the risk dial for the Four Corners Health District remains in the yellow category, which indicates moderate risk. It has been inching toward the orange zone – which indicates high risk – but it has not reached that point.
Moderate risk is also indicated numerically. Zero to one indicates low risk, 1-2 indicates moderate risk, 2-3 indicates high risk and 3-4 indicates severe risk. The risk dial for the district is currently at 1.81.
