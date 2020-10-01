From the Pen of J.A.V.: Happy holidays

In case you haven’t been paying attention (and you should be) we’ve been running articles about our area election candidates.

September lasted but a blink, and I don’t expect October to be much different; Election Day will be here before we know it. We’ll be glued to our TVs, our computers and our phones that night anxiously waiting for results. If you haven’t voted before, it’s exhilarating to have cast your vote and watch it in action.

(Yes, your vote matters, but that’s another column entirely.)

During this time of the year, I once in a while hear the idea kicked around about making Election Day a national holiday. One of the arguments against an Election Day holiday is that there are people who simply can’t afford to miss a day’s pay. I understand that. I’ve been there. The simple answer is to make it a paid holiday. Such policy would ultimately be in the hands of private employers, as Federal law does not require employees to grant paid Federal holidays. Most institutions voluntarily match their schedules with Federal holidays. (Currently there are ten national holidays in the United States.) A few states have made Election Day a state holiday, most recently Virginia in April 2020.