Decades-old promises brought to current county board

YORK – Promises made many years ago (possibly decades) about correcting issues with flooding on a private property were brought to the current county board this past week.
John Bachelor, a rural York County property owner, says flooding and drainage problems were caused by road work done years ago and a clogged box culvert that was supposed to be fixed by the county . . . but nothing has been done.
He told the county commissioners that he went before the county commissioners years ago, talking about how he can’t cross his own property because of the draw that has formed due to the drainage issue.
“And I was told the county was going to fix it,” Bachelor said. “Here we are, today, and I’m beginning to think the county is not serious about fixing it.”
Bachelor said many years ago, a then-county commissioner (who hasn’t been on the county board for many years) told him the county would do the work.
“But that was probably 16 or more years ago,” Bachelor said. “I think we need a completion date for this project. If the county can’t do it, because the road crews don’t have time, we could call in an independent company to do it. Would that be acceptable? Nothing has been done and I just keep being put back and put back.”
“Undoubtedly the box culvert’s been silted in and that undoubtedly needs to be done,” responded Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “I’m not sure why the former county commissioner promised you that the county would go onto private property to do certain things. I’m not sure that’s a good idea, due to liability issues.”
“We had a meeting of the board members, back then, right out there (at his property) and was told it would be done,” Bachelor said, again referring to actions of former board members.
He said someone else (not Harvey Keim) was the road superintendent at that time, “and they took the dirt off the hill and built up that road. The draw came down and slowed, but every time it rains it gets deeper and deeper. My property was cut in half and it wasn’t my doing, it wasn’t my fault. Now you saying it’s an issue of liability is a bunch of crap,” Bachelor continued.
“I agree that once we go on a private property, we are setting a precedent and possibly creating a liability situation, but I’d also like to see John (Bachelor) taken care of in this situation,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “Let’s get the box culvert cleaned out, I think that would help solve the problem.”
“But I still can’t drive across my property, I can’t drive across because of the deep draw,” Bachelor added.
“What timeframe would it take to clean out the box culvert?” Obermier asked Keim. “Could we at least get it cleaned out in a month’s time?”
Keim said the road crew would get that box culvert cleaned out . . . and the commissioners will be discussing the situation more the county attorney.
Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin said he would also like to go back and review the minutes of that years-ago meeting where those promises were made, about doing the dirt work on private property.
“What you were told, I disagree with that,” Obermier said. “I don’t know why the guys back then made that promise. Like Kurt (Bulgrin) said, I would also like to go back and look at the minutes. Meanwhile, though, we can have that culvert cleaned out and have the attorney look at what we can do.”
“No matter, though, what we find in the previous minutes, what may have been germane 20 years ago might not be now,” said York County Attorney John Lyons. “It would still need to be researched.”
“Meanwhile, that culvert needs to be cleaned out,” Bamesberger said.
“Absolutely, that needs to be done,” responded Obermier. “I suggest you not hire an independent company and expect the county to pay for it.”
“If they (previous road crews) had just left everything alone, everything would be fine now,” Bachelor said. “You should see how deep that draw is. Well, at least if that culvert gets opened up.”
“Absolutely,” Obermier said. “Can we get it done in 30 days?”
Keim said the road crews will work on it.