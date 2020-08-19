Decades-old promises brought to current county board

YORK – Promises made many years ago (possibly decades) about correcting issues with flooding on a private property were brought to the current county board this past week.

John Bachelor, a rural York County property owner, says flooding and drainage problems were caused by road work done years ago and a clogged box culvert that was supposed to be fixed by the county . . . but nothing has been done.

He told the county commissioners that he went before the county commissioners years ago, talking about how he can’t cross his own property because of the draw that has formed due to the drainage issue.

“And I was told the county was going to fix it,” Bachelor said. “Here we are, today, and I’m beginning to think the county is not serious about fixing it.”

Bachelor said many years ago, a then-county commissioner (who hasn’t been on the county board for many years) told him the county would do the work.

“But that was probably 16 or more years ago,” Bachelor said. “I think we need a completion date for this project. If the county can’t do it, because the road crews don’t have time, we could call in an independent company to do it. Would that be acceptable? Nothing has been done and I just keep being put back and put back.”