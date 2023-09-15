YORK — Road work continues in York.

Beginning Monday, Blackburn Avenue will be closed between 14th Street and Duke Drive for construction, according to the city. Residents with driveways adjoining Blackburn Avenue will have to park on side streets outside of construction area.

Beginning Tuesday, 14th Street from the middle of Arbor Court to Blackburn Avenue will be closed for construction. Residents for Arbor Court will need to use the West entrance, as that section of road will be open to traffic. Residents with driveways adjoining 14th Street will have to park on side streets outside of construction area.

There is an approximate three-week closure timeframe for the construction projects, the city said.

Utility relocation and street reconstruction are underway on Sixth Street from Nebraska Avenue to East Avenue. Closure is estimated to last for four weeks. Detour routes are set up on Fifth Street and Seventh Street.

The city also noted:

Mailboxes may be moved from the public right of way during construction activities and placed along a side street for use, contractor will ensure to notify homeowners where mailbox is temporarily relocated. Scheduled work hours and dates of construction are subject to change and working hours may be outside of normal hours of the day, due to weather conditions. Grass seeding and sprinkler relocation will occur after concrete is placed for street at no cost. If sprinkler heads can be marked, that would be great, repairs will be made. Sidewalks and driveway approaches that are removed will also be replaced at no cost.

North Nebraska Avenue from 19th Street to A Street is now open. Construction and right of way seeding has been completed and traffic is again flowing on the roadway.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience with the disruptions that it causes,” the city said in a post on its website, noting the marked improvement of roads after work is completed.