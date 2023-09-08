YORK COUNTY – York County will have to hold a “pink postcard hearing” this month, because the proposed budget creates a more-than-2% growth in tax asking.

Despite that, the levy will remain nearly the same as it was this past fiscal year.

“We will be the only local entity in York County to have one of these hearings,” York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier told his fellow commissioners.

None of the villages, cities or school districts will have to hold one.

“Our numbers turned out not that bad, they are what they are,” Obermier said. “The growth percentage is based on the number of $347,098.76 over last year.”

York County taxpayers will soon be receiving the cards, informing them of the hearing on Sept. 18.

“Yet, our tax levy is only slightly up, going from .230689 (per $100 valuation) to .232439,” Obermier said, “so it is pretty much the same, due to valuation growth. I think we did a good job with the budget but I think we could have done better. I think the upcoming wage study will give us great insight – I don’t personally believe we are behind with wages. This year was tough and I think next year will be also.

“It’s been a couple of months of fun,” Obermier joked, with Commissioner Daniel Grotz saying he appreciated the work done on the budget and he looks forward to finalizing it soon.

Looking toward the future, Obermier said he would like to see some bridge and road projects accomplished with ARPA funds. “I think it would be a good way to use those funds that have been given to us, to improve our infrastructure.”