YORK – When the York County Commissioners convene in regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 19, they will discuss conducting a wage study regarding all the county positions.

The idea of conducting a wage study – which would compare what local county employees are paid compared to their peers in other locations and in other jobs within the community – came up during the budget process. Proponents of a wage study say this will provide more information when setting future wages/salaries and considering raises – as to whether the county is already paying competitive wages or if some positions need to see increases.

The commissioners will meet with a representative of the county’s contracted human resource firm, Zelle.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda:

The morning will open with the county’s budget hearing, which is a separate meeting in itself. The board will hear public comment and close the hearing.

They will convene as a board of equalization to consider some exemptions for non-profit entities.

Then the county board will convene for their regular meeting, during which they can take final action on the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The board will revisit a special conditional use zoning permit for an additional house on a quarter-quarter, which was filed earlier with a conversation postponed until the commissioners could meet with the owner.

A special liquor license permit will be considered for Blended Distiller LLC for an event at the Wessels Living History Farm.

The board will consider the creation of an adult diversion program. This has been discussed at length during the budget process.

A statewide stop sign program will be discussed.

The board meeting room is located on the main floor of the courthouse, next to the clerk’s office. The meeting can also be watched live online, with recordings also available on the county’s website.