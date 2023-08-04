YORK – It’s that time of year again, when the York County Commissioners decide salaries for deputy elected officials and wages for department heads/employees which are under their umbrella. This would include wages for highway superintendent, weed supervisor, 911 communication director, Area on Aging/transportation director, maintenance supervisor, veterans’ services director and the director of the York County Visitors Bureau.

The salaries for elected officials and the commissioners themselves were determined prior to the election cycle last year.

They will engage in that conversation during their regular meeting on Tuesday morning, as the budget process for the 2023-24 fiscal year continues.

Also on Tuesday morning’s agenda, for Aug. 8:

• The commissioners will meet with Brad Underwood with the Omaha Public Power District.

• They will consider a new corporate manager application for the Henderson Fuel Stop.

• The county inventory will be considered, as it is done annually.

• They will consider a budget/audit engagement letter with Regier, Carr & Monroe LLP.

• A professional service agreement pertaining to the ongoing Four Corners Health Department renovation project will be considered. The county is involved due to the flow of grant money through the county.

• Bids will be opened for the purchase of motor graders.

• Tax roll corrections will be presented by the county assessor at 9:30 a.m.

• A budget workshop will follow the regular meeting, during which the county board members will discuss at length different requests, possible expenditures, etc.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting in person or online (live and recorded). It begins at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, in the commissioners’ room which is located on the main floor of the courthouse (next to the clerk’s office).