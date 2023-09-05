YORK COUNTY – Two major bridge projects in York County have been completed.

​York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim says the two major bridges on the county’s one- and six-year road program are completely done and the area has been seeded.

These were million-dollar bridges, with the construction being paid for through the county’s ongoing bonding for bridge replacement over the past few years. The intent, which began years ago, is to gradually prioritize and reconstruct the county’s fracture-critical bridges.

The latest bonding took place while interest rates were still very low.

The bridges are located on Road 20, between Roads V and W and between Roads W and X.

Great effort was made to have the bridges finished and opened before harvest starts.