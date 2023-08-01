YORK – York County reconstructed a number of bridges in different locations throughout the county this year. The great news is that all the work is nearly done and all the bridges will be open by harvest.

York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim reported this past week how two bridges are still being worked on, but they are nearly finished.

The bridge on Road 20 will soon be finished and likely to open in a couple of weeks, Keim told the commissioners on Tuesday. He said the railing was poured yesterday and crews are taking the forms off the deck now. They will dirt work next week.

On Road 22, he said they replaced a culvert west of Benedict and that road is again open to traffic.

“Yes, all the bridge work will be done and the roads will open far before harvest begins,” he said.