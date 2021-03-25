Good eggs: Community making egg drop happen

YORK – The conference room at J & R Heating and Air Conditioning is packed with toys, candy, Easter decorations and eggs – well over 10,000 eggs.
April 3 a helicopter, courtesy of Apollo MedFlight, will drop the eggs onto Wessels Living History Farm for kids to gather. Easter fun will take over the farm, including food, games, prizes and a troupe of dancers from Kirby’s School of Dance performing.
It has taken a community coming together to bring the event to fruition – after all, those thousands of plastic eggs filled with treats won’t fill themselves.
Nancy Davidson of J&R Heating got the upcoming egg drop ball rolling; it’s an idea she’s had for years. “We had thought about doing this project last year, bur coronavirus happened,” Davidson said. This Easter, Davidson decided the timing was right. “We thought this would be a way to celebrate our community being able to come together again,” she said.
Coming together has gone beyond the event itself. Dozens of individuals, businesses and organizations have donated time, resources and offered ideas as preparations continue. “In York people are hands-in and ready to help – even if they’re not involved directly,” Davidson, who is not originally from York, observed. “There’s no way I could do any of the projects I do without people in the community.”
Vicki Northrop, Director of Wessels Living History Farm, said the community coming together is inspiring. “It’s wonderful when we can work together to serve the community and do things for our children,” she said. “What great role models it is for them to be able to see adults work together to benefit everyone.”
Wessels Living History Farm is the host, as well as co-primary sponsor with J & R Heating and Air Conditioning. Besides egg-stuffers, area businesses and organizations are bringing their own unique niches to the Easter table, from pony rides to cake pops. Apollo MedFlight’s helicopter services are donated as well. “The company doing this pro bono just amazed me,” Davidson said.
This isn’t Davidson’s first big community endeavor. She also organized the pallet Christmas tree project last Christmas. “I always come to projects thinking it’s going to be more simple than it really is,” Davidson said. “Naturally with every project things take time and you take care of the tangles as they come.”
Tangles and all, things are coming together since Davidson started preparing over a month ago. She said York has a track record of reliable, treasured events year-round – events that help make York, York. “History and tradition is a special part of York,” Davidson said. “We also have the chance to capitalize on growth and opportunities.”