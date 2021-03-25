Good eggs: Community making egg drop happen

Vicki Northrop, Director of Wessels Living History Farm, said the community coming together is inspiring. “It’s wonderful when we can work together to serve the community and do things for our children,” she said. “What great role models it is for them to be able to see adults work together to benefit everyone.”

Wessels Living History Farm is the host, as well as co-primary sponsor with J & R Heating and Air Conditioning. Besides egg-stuffers, area businesses and organizations are bringing their own unique niches to the Easter table, from pony rides to cake pops. Apollo MedFlight’s helicopter services are donated as well. “The company doing this pro bono just amazed me,” Davidson said.

This isn’t Davidson’s first big community endeavor. She also organized the pallet Christmas tree project last Christmas. “I always come to projects thinking it’s going to be more simple than it really is,” Davidson said. “Naturally with every project things take time and you take care of the tangles as they come.”