Going green: Annual plant sale benefits YHS horticulture program

YORK – Step into the York High School FFA Greenhouse and you’ll be greeted by orderly rows and rows, tablefuls and tablefuls of greenery ready to plant.

The plants are being sold as part of the student organization’s annual plant sale, which includes annuals, cacti, succulents, grasses and perennials. “We don’t have a lot of perennials this year,” said teacher and FFA advisor Rachelle Staehr. The spring project came to fruition over a decade ago when the school’s greenhouse was built.

Students have preparing for the 2021 sale since winter, cleaning out the greenhouse and making sure there are no pests to hinder the growth of the plugs, which arrive from nurseries across the state. Horticulture class students plant the plugs – tiny plants – in mid-February and mid-March. Staehr said about 5,000 plants are available for purchase. Besides the school’s horticulture class students, FFA members also get involved.