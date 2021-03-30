Going green: Annual plant sale benefits YHS horticulture program

YORK – Step into the York High School FFA Greenhouse and you’ll be greeted by orderly rows and rows, tablefuls and tablefuls of greenery ready to plant.
The plants are being sold as part of the student organization’s annual plant sale, which includes annuals, cacti, succulents, grasses and perennials. “We don’t have a lot of perennials this year,” said teacher and FFA advisor Rachelle Staehr. The spring project came to fruition over a decade ago when the school’s greenhouse was built.
Students have preparing for the 2021 sale since winter, cleaning out the greenhouse and making sure there are no pests to hinder the growth of the plugs, which arrive from nurseries across the state. Horticulture class students plant the plugs – tiny plants – in mid-February and mid-March. Staehr said about 5,000 plants are available for purchase. Besides the school’s horticulture class students, FFA members also get involved.
While planting the plugs and caring for the plants are important, other aspects of greenhouse management are also covered. “We do a lot of units on plant identification and how to identify plant needs,” Staehr said. This, in tandem with quizzes and classroom work, teaches students how to help customers select plants for their particular setup – for example, what works best in a hot, sunny location or the ideal plant selection for a shady spot.
Part of the COVID-19 aspects of last year’s plant sale will be carried over. For last spring’s sale, ordering plants was conducted online; this year will include that offering, but people can also come browse the greenhouse in person. Staehr said students even get involved in setting up the website for ordering.
Custom container planting will again be included. Last year the students delivered pre-planted containers to people homes or places of business; this year containers can be planted by students on-site. A new option is a “planting party;” people can schedule a time to gather with friends and family for a fun group potting session.
Throughout the years, there have been bumps in the road, like certain varieties of plants that proved problematic for starting in the greenhouse. “Each year we try something new,” Staehr said. “We learn from our mistakes, which is really cool for the students to learn from. We’re really fortunate to have the greenhouse for our students.”