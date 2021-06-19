Goats, alpacas, llamas and more -- at Buck's Hollow Ranch

Much like sheep, Pygora goats are sheared. If their coats aren’t maintained, matting can occur. According to PGA, one shearing (depending on the quality of fleece) can result in as much as 3 pounds of raw fiber.

If the fine fiber and friendly disposition aren’t enough, Pygoras can also produce about 1 quart of milk daily.

As the name indicates, Buck’s Hollow Llama and Alpaca Ranch includes a healthy group of llamas and alpacas – one aging over 20 years, who has been with the ranch since its inception. Rutledge clearly has a soft spot for the fuzzy creature; as she and her husband approach retirement, she said it will remain with them – as well as other Buck’s Hollow occupants. This past year’s nasty winter had Rutledge paying extra-close attention to who is obviously her “favorite;” the building was tightly structured to keep wind and cold out, and her “favorite” was checked on frequently.