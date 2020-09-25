GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club meets

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EXETER -- The GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club met Sept. 15 at the home of Sharon Mueller with 14 members present.

President Elaine Oldehoeft called the meeting to order. The Pledge of Allegiance and Club Collect were recited. Secretary Karen Chapman read the minutes of the last meeting which were approved as read. Patty DeMoss, corresponding secretary, reported she sent 30 cards from January through September. Bonnie Cudaback gave the Treasurer’s report which was filed for audit. She took a silent roll call. Sharon Mueller read a clipping from Capper’s Weekly that her mother had saved recounting the 2 weeks each year spent housecleaning from top to bottom.

President Elaine thanked ladies who offered their homes for our club meetings. The October Exeter Avenue Holiday Sampler event has been cancelled. We will continue to plan on the “Christmas Fun for Kids” morning for Saturday, Dec. 5 at this time. District IV Convention will be Wednesday, Oct. 21 in Geneva at the Log Cabin. Patty is giving the prayer, Elaine the response and Bonnie will lead the Club Collect.