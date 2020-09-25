GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club meets

EXETER -- The GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club met Sept. 15 at the home of Sharon Mueller with 14 members present.
President Elaine Oldehoeft called the meeting to order. The Pledge of Allegiance and Club Collect were recited. Secretary Karen Chapman read the minutes of the last meeting which were approved as read. Patty DeMoss, corresponding secretary, reported she sent 30 cards from January through September. Bonnie Cudaback gave the Treasurer’s report which was filed for audit. She took a silent roll call. Sharon Mueller read a clipping from Capper’s Weekly that her mother had saved recounting the 2 weeks each year spent housecleaning from top to bottom.
President Elaine thanked ladies who offered their homes for our club meetings. The October Exeter Avenue Holiday Sampler event has been cancelled. We will continue to plan on the “Christmas Fun for Kids” morning for Saturday, Dec. 5 at this time. District IV Convention will be Wednesday, Oct. 21 in Geneva at the Log Cabin. Patty is giving the prayer, Elaine the response and Bonnie will lead the Club Collect.
A big project of making 523 masks for the Exeter-Milligan school was completed and Bonnie delivered them on July 29. Thanks to Rebecca Hasty for the idea of this contribution during this COVID-19 pandemic, and to Suzanne Johnson, Agnes Loukota, Peggy Warner, Elaine Oldehoeft, Reba Toothman and Karen Chapman who contributed fabric, and helped cut and sew. The school appreciated the work of our club members. A thank-you also to Bonnie for putting together our yearbooks.
We discussed the State President, Mary Jo Jarecke’s special projects which are the Susan La Flesche Picotte Memorial Hospital Renovation Project and Lion’s Club (old used glasses). Judy Dinneen moved and Sharon seconded to table the motion of donating to the hospital renovation at this time.
The October meeting is Make A Difference Day and we will honor people from our area who are employed in the medical field. All members bring two dozen cookies to be plated and delivered.
We discussed the memorial funds donated for Lois Ann Kuska and learned that the Exeter pool needed lounge chairs inside the pool area. Bonnie made a motion to buy one chair, seconded and motion carried.
A jar of honey was donated for the silent auction by Rebecca Hasty.
Judy Dinneen presented a program on the 1957-58 flu pandemic when she was in college. It was known as the Asian Flu. The term “pandemic” wasn’t well-known then and she related it refers to a disease that travels from country to country. That was also the time of Charles Starkweather’s murder spree which was more well-known locally and received a lot of notoriety.
Parliamentarian Judy Dinneen installed the officers for 2020-2021: President: Elaine Oldehoeft; First Vice President: Kathy Due; Recording Secretary: Karen Chapman; Corresponding Secretary: Patty DeMosss; Treasurer: Bonnie Cudaback.
The Oct. 20 meeting will be held at the home of Agnes Loukota at 9 a.m. Brenda Motis will present a program on Medicare.
Hostess Sharon Mueller served refreshments during a time of fellowship.
Karen Chapman,
Recording Secretary
