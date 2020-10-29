GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club holds meeting

EXETER -- The GFWC Exeter Woman's Club met Oct. 20, 2020 at the home of Agnes Loukota with eight members present. President Elaine Oldehoeft called the meeting to order. The focus of this annual Make A Difference Day meeting was to recognize medical and essential workers employed in the medical field during the COVID-19 pandemic. The gift of cookies for this honor was changed to Thank You cards which will be sent to local citizens working throughout this epidemic.

The Club Collect and Pledge of Allegiance were recited. Secretary Karen Chapman read the minutes of the last meeting which were approved as read. Treasurer Bonnie Cudaback gave the treasurer's report which was filed for audit. All members answered roll call with the first Christmas present they are buying.

Brenda Motis from the Fillmore County Senior Services Office in Geneva gave a presentation on Medicare. Sign-up time to change policies and programs is from Oct. 15 until Dec. 7 and appointments can be made to help seniors through this process.