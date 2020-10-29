GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club holds meeting

EXETER -- The GFWC Exeter Woman's Club met Oct. 20, 2020 at the home of Agnes Loukota with eight members present. President Elaine Oldehoeft called the meeting to order. The focus of this annual Make A Difference Day meeting was to recognize medical and essential workers employed in the medical field during the COVID-19 pandemic. The gift of cookies for this honor was changed to Thank You cards which will be sent to local citizens working throughout this epidemic.
The Club Collect and Pledge of Allegiance were recited. Secretary Karen Chapman read the minutes of the last meeting which were approved as read. Treasurer Bonnie Cudaback gave the treasurer's report which was filed for audit. All members answered roll call with the first Christmas present they are buying.
Brenda Motis from the Fillmore County Senior Services Office in Geneva gave a presentation on Medicare. Sign-up time to change policies and programs is from Oct. 15 until Dec. 7 and appointments can be made to help seniors through this process.
Bills were presented. Kathy Due moved to pay all bills, Reba Toothman seconded. Motion carried. Dist IV Convention to be held in Geneva on Oct. 21 was cancelled. Bonnie Kruse also sent word that Dist IV Fine Arts in Seward held annually in March has also been cancelled for 2021. Bonnie reported the swimming pool lounge chair in memory of Lois Ann Kuska will be shipped soon. Please let Sharon Mueller know if you have donations for the Orphan Grain Train.
Agnes sewed 57 coverings for the wind instruments in the Exeter-Milligan music department, and Bonnie made 80 masks for the music students. All coverings and masks were delivered to the school.
A discussion was held about giving bags of candy to children. Kathy Due moved and Bonnie seconded to hand out candy, motion carried.
Judy Dinneen donated a basket of gourds for our silent auction.
The Nov. 17 meeting will be held at the Exeter City Library at 1:30 p.m. A program about the library will be presented by Lynette Trauger, and GFWC State President, Mary Jo Jarecke, will be our guest at the meeting.
Hostess Agnes Loukota served refreshments during our time of fellowship.
Karen Chapman
Recording Secretary
