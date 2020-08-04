YORK – The filing period for those seeking village board seats during the General Election has officially closed for 2020 and the rosters are set for the November ballot.
In Benedict, the village board seats of Brad Brooke, Erich Heiden and Lonney Schlegelmilch are up for election this year. Brooke, Heiden and Schlegelmilch have filed to run again.
In Bradshaw, the village board seats of James Gordan, Brent Driewer and Donald Burgener are up for election this year. Gordan, Keith Jones, John Hastings, Kent Meyers, Mary Kempf and Eric Jensen have filed.
The Lushton Village Board seats up for election this year are currently held by Patti Saltzman, Dale Siebert and Clinton Siebert. Saltzman has filed to run again.
The Gresham Village Board seats of Joy Menke, Ed Murray and Amanda O’Donnell are up for election this year. Those who have filed are Danny Foster, Joy Menke, Amanda O’Donnell, Colton Luettel, Daniel Otto, Traci Rystrom and Tony Cain.
In McCool Junction, the village board seats currently held by Dustin Arduser, Andy Wilkinson and Brian White are up for election this year. Arduser filed to run again.
In Thayer, the village board seats currently held by David Flick, Billie Flick and Ryan Conard are up for election this year. Filings have been made by Billie Flick, David Flick, Conard and Faron Hines.
In Waco, the village board seats currently held by Todd Bauder, Carl Gordon and Ben Wells are up for election this year. Richard Bauder, Carl Gordon and Bob Saeger have filed to run.
